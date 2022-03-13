Pulkit Samrat starts shooting for 'Fukrey 3'

New Delhi :





For the unversed, the film went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. The first part was released in 2013 and the sequel 'Fukrey Returns' came out in 2017. Apart from Pulkit, Varun, and Manjot, actors Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal have also featured in the hit franchise.









Actor Pulkit Samrat has kickstarted shooting for 'Fukrey 3' in the national capital. On Sunday, Pulkit took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures--one with the clapboard and the other with the team including his co-stars Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. "#Fukrey3 aapki seva mein!," Pulkit captioned the post tagging his co-stars and crew members.