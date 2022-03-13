There is a lot of creativity involved in playing a villain, says Vinay

Chennai :

Actor Vinay has taken Tamil cinema by storm in the last few months. Lesser did we know that the boy in Unnale Unnale who sent girls into a tizzy with his charm can also send chills down the spine with his villainy in Thupparivaalan, Doctor and now Etharkkum Thunindhavan. “I am in the business of entertainment. You ask me to play the good guy, I am up for it. You ask me to play the baddie, I will give the nod. This is an industry where one cannot put his ego in the front seat and yet thrive. I put myself in the consumers’ shoes and analyse what he/she likes. I take things head on and do my best to entertain people, who pay money to watch films and stay true to my craft,” he begins.





Talking about the transition from being a heartthrob to a cold-hearted villain, the actor says that he is enjoying being in this zone currently. “The transition happened to me during Thupparivaalan. I was being stereotyped as being a romantic hero after Unnaale Unnaale. I went on to do movies like Jayamkondaan, Mirattal, Modhi Vilayadu, Endrendrum Punnagai and Aranmanai which are different from one another, and I loved being a part of them. Currently, the spectrum for a villain in a movie is huge and I am enjoying it. There is a lot of creative stuff involved in playing the role and emerging successful from it. Unlike a hero’s role, it has a lot of variation to it, you need to be a lot more creative and the way you approach it. It is not about looking suave and saying a dialogue and switching yourself off. That is not how cinema works,” he explains.





Vinay opens up that he had no apprehensions in playing a negative role in Etharkkum Thunindhavan yet again after Doctor. He surprises us by saying that he was in fact apprehensive to take up a character with grey shades for his critically-acclaimed role of Terry in Doctor. “I had my inhibitions when I was approached for Doctor because I strongly believe in the line, ‘Work begets work’. My role in Thupparivaalan was much appreciated but things went quiet for me. However, Doctor ended up falling in place for me and I enjoyed shooting with the entire team. I also enjoyed working in Etharkkum Thunindhavan and my upcoming film Oh My Dog. These are the films that made me fall in love with my work even more. Moreover, people have been exposed to world cinema, and they have been noticing not only the protagonist but every minor character in the film. They have a thirst to see realistic cinema,” he explains.









Coming to Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Vinay attributes the success to director Pandiraj and the entire team of the film. “Pandiraj sir is a National-award winner, and initially I wondered if we would get along because of the cultural differences. For me, the parameter to accept a film is based on the team. If I believe that this team can do wonders, I go ahead and sign it. Pandiraj sir, Suriya and Sun Pictures had faith in me as well. We were all in great sync and have presented a good film, because when the relationship between an actor and a director is solid, the output will be great. That is what happened with Nelson for me in Doctor, and now with Pandiraj sir in ET,” says the actor. He also reminisces the shooting days of Etharkkum Thunindavan and says, “We shot for the film under harsh conditions. The movie was shot in the middle of the pandemic under tight schedules. Suriya joined the sets in testing times and did a great job.”





Youngsters look up to Vinay when it comes to dressing up and carrying themselves well. Tell him this and with a smile, he says, “That’s a huge compliment. I don’t design costumes for my characters. This also shows how much cinema has evolved lately. The costume team puts so much effort into it and decides on which colour palettes would fit for a particular scene or emotion. It is not like this colour would go well with this colour anymore.” While his characters of Terry and Inba have struck a chord with the audience, it has also left an impact on them. Vinay says that a negligible part of his on screen characters have stuck with him even after the shoot. “I have noticed that in me when I wait for a car or when I talk to my friends. A very small part of my character from a film I had completed recently would remain in me. However, I have managed to do away with them,” he says with a laugh. In the initial stages of his career, Vinay had his characters dubbed by voice artists. Since Modhi Vilayaadu, he has managed to dub his own lines. “I tried it for the first time in Modhi Vilayadu and it didn’t work for me quite well. Later in Aranmanai and films that followed, I started putting in more effort. Dubbing is one of the most important aspects that an actor should possess. It is not only the work that goes in front of the camera and there is a lot that goes behind it,” he tells us. On a concluding note, we ask Vinay how it would be to play the most dreaded villain in a film that will have him as the protagonist, too. “Dual role?” he laughs. “That would be the most challenging one and it would be great if I land one such film. I hope someone like H Vinoth or Venkat Prabhu offers me such a role in future,” he concludes.