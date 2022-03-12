Vermilion on Nayanthara indicates a secret wedding?

Chennai :

In the picture, Nayanthara was seen with a vermilion (kumkum) on her forehead. This is a tradition that only married women follow. Several netizens and fans of Nayanthara spotted it and asked the couple on social media if they are already married.





Well our sources have answered in the affirmative. An industry insider tells DT Next, “The couple have already had a secret wedding almost a couple of years ago and haven’t made it public. They are focused on their respective careers and have planned to announce it officially when they feel that the time is right. Until then we cannot blatantly discuss anything on this. We will have to wait for them to open up and respect their privacy till then.” Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara started dating each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. On the work front, Vignesh is looking forward to the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.