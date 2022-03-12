Venkat Prabhu's 'Manmadha Leelai' cleared with 'A' certificate

Chennai :

The Censor Board has cleared director Venkat Prabhu's upcoming adult comedy 'Manmadha Leelai', which features actors Ashok Selvan, Smruthi Venkat, Riya Suman and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead, with an 'A' certificate.





The film is to hit screens on April 1.





The team put out a poster to confirm that the film had been cleared by the Censor Board with an 'A' certificate. The poster, which was tweeted by Venkat Prabhu, read, "And it's 'A' certified'.









The film, which was shot during a gap while filming 'Maanaadu', has the tag line 'A Venkat Prabhu Quickie'.





Expectations from this film are high because Venkat Prabhu has just delivered a blockbuster in Simbu's 'Maanaadu'.





Music for 'Manmadha Leelai' has been scored by director Venkat Prabhu's brother, actor Premgi Amaren.





Produced by T Muruganantham for Rockfort Entertainment and Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket company, the film has Thamizh A Azhagan as its director of Photography and Venkat Rajen as its editor.