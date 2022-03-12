Stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines : Samantha hits back at costume-critics





The green dress was from Gauri and Nainika clothing brands styled by Preetham Jukalker. But the look was criticized by netizens all over the internet.





Actress Samantha took to her Instagram story wrote on Saturday “As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what to be means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on.Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do.





"Now that we’re in the year of 2022 can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adores and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on ones own self is evolution! Projecting our ideals on someone else neve did anyone any good…let’s gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person!"