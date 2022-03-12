Crime thriller tackles the evil of idol trafficking

Chennai :

The first look and motion poster of Amithash’s Paramporul that also has Sarathkumar playing the lead role, was recently unveiled and fetched a positive response. The film, produced by Kavi Creations, has its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. “Paramporul is a crime thriller. This is my favourite genre. I have been a huge fan of crime thrillers. If you ask me what is my favourite Rajini film, it would be Thalapathi. It also has a lot of takers among the audience. People have asked me why I don’t do a rom-com, but personally I would love to do something in this space, and Paramporul has everything in place for it to be a perfect crime thriller,” says Amithash.





The film is directed by C Aravind Raj, an associate of director Ram. “We all know how strong the writing would be when someone is from Ram sir’s school. The story revolves around antique smuggling, and I felt it is a relevant topic. There are numerous articles in the newspaper that would stand a solid proof as to why this is an interesting subject. Sarathkumar sir plays a cop in the movie and I play a struggling youngster. Paramporul is about two people from completely different backgrounds, and how their lives converge at a point. My character has so many shades to it,” the actor tells us.





Amithash says that he least expected Yuvan to agree to compose music for the film. “It was costumer Poornima Ramaswamy, who arranged for a meeting with Yuvan. I was nervous about whether or not he would agree to do the film. However, he was so chilled out and accepted to compose the music,” he says with a smile.





Amithash took a brief hiatus from acting before making his comeback in Vaanam Kottatum and went on to do Thalli Pogaathey and a music video. “I was going through a rough patch, and when I made a comeback, the pandemic struck. From now on, I will be doing good films more often,” he concludes.