Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, STR project not on cards

Chennai :

On Friday, the talk of tinseltown was Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial that will have Silambarasan aka STR playing the lead role. Reports spread like wildfire that the project is in the offiing and it was Aishwaryaa who took this call after her separation with Dhanush. Reports also said that STR apparently liked the script and has agreed to be a part of the film.





However, when DT Next contacted a reliable sources in tinseltown, they denied the speculation and labelled it as baseless rumours.





Earlier this week, Aishwaryaa was admitted to a hospital in the city after experiencing fever and vertigo while on her path to recovery post COVID. She is currently directing a multi-lingual music album titled Payani in Tamil. Meanwhile STR has Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and Corona Kumar in various stages of production.