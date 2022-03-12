Vishnu Vishal’s FIR to stream on OTT from Saturday

Chennai :

Vishnu Vishal’s recently-released FIR is all set to stream on Amazon Prime from today. The movie had its theatrical release across languages on February 11.





Produced by Vishnu Vishal and directed by Manu Anand, FIR is about a man who is falsely accused of terrorism. The story follows his journey of coming back to normalcy, to life as we know it.





The mystery unfolds as the film dives into Irfan’s life and unravels some deep secrets that make us wonder if there’s more than what meets the eye. The film was critically-acclaimed and was one of the most profitable ventures for Vishnu.





Talking about the film to DT Next, Vishnu in an interview had said, “FIR is a film that talks about religion, too. We have been divided by a lot of faith. My mom has a pooja room in the house that is a sanctum for all gods. My best friend’s name is Syed Mohammed and we discuss religion. We share a belief that we have been divided by religion, and it benefits only a few. That pain is the underlying message in FIR.”





FIR stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Manjima Mohan, Reba Monica John, and Raiza Wilson. The film has music by Ashwath, cinematography by Kirumi-fame Arul Vincent, and editing by Prasanna GK.