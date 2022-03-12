Maaran review - Misplaced priorities dull down this predictable film

Chennai :

Cast: Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat





Director: Karthick Naren





Music director: GV Prakash





Synopsis: An honest journalist (Dhanush) takes on a corrupt politician (Samuthirakani) upon exposing his dirty linen.





Rating: 2/5





Picture this, an "investigative journalist" "cracks" a crime in the most childish of methods and while some politicians in real do not register their own cars under their name, an evil-incarnate politician has a car registered in his name driven by a henchman. When a supposed political thriller movie goes off-target on such basic things, the writing cuts a sorry figure.





Maaran (Dhanush) is the son of an investigative journalist (Ramki) from Dina Anjal --- a tribute to Ko we believe. Maaran is indoctrinated to fight for truth from a young age. While he too grows up to be a journalist, he crosses a shady politician Pazhani (Samuthirakani) upon working on an exposé.





The narration moves sluggishly when director Karthick Naren is perplexed whether to make a star-vehicle or a gripping content-oriented political film. We can't help comparing Maaran with Ko, as the 2011 film was inventive in ways a journalist could mess up with a politician. The KV Anand film also set an aspirational level for a political thriller.





While it is understandable that a huge star like Dhanush can feature in India Today's cover story within a five-minute song, his characterisation never catches up with his exponential growth. After Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, this is the weakest negative role essayed by Samuthirakani. Vying for a cabinet post, he cannot go missing for a good 30 minutes in the second half which he does. Tara (Malavika Mohanan) is a generic urban girl who turns into a "kudumba ponnu" in no time. Not that her presence could have helped the film, but she too vanishes in thin air after straightening Maaran's path. Swetha played by Smruthi Venkat, is the only character worth plaudits. But again, good role in a bad plot.





A film having a focal point succeeds more often than not. Maaran's problem is that it could have been a rich vs poor story, a cop vs rowdy story, so on and so forth. But when the makers chose to place a journalist vs a politician, it goes without saying that is where the research and writing should have been invested. A journalist can lock horns with a politician in 'n' number of ways, why should family sentiment be overkilled? We see clear signs of lousy writing when we don't hear of Maaran's news company in the second half as he gets busy showing cops how to get the job done.





"Polladha Ulagam" and "Chittu Kuruvi" are good songs but detachment from the premise early on negates the appetite for some good music. Fight scenes are run-of-the-mill, we don't get to see any remarkable shots owing to more number of indoor scenes.





Karthick Naren badly needs to get back to his Dhuruvangal 16 self. D16 is devoid of good-guy-bad-guy stereotypes. All of the characters are random people whose stories are unraveled with care which opens the Pandora's box, consistently giving us a surge of excitement. We feel betrayed being denied such sense of excitement both in Mafia and Maaran. Both the films' plots are more commonplace and lends scope for a deep research.





Maaran unfortunately leaves a lot to be desired in a premise with endless possibilities. So much so that even Dhanush's screen presence stops short of salvaging the film.