Release date of Kamal Haasan's Vikram to be announced on March 14

The film has raised expectations as Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil will be sharing the screen space yet again after Super Deluxe. The shoot of Vikram began in August 2021 despite lockdown restrictions.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, What makes the film all the more special is that Kamal Haasan will be seen on the big screen after four years , a sight his legions of fans across the globe can’t wait to see.





The film also stars Narain, Chemban Vinod, Kalidas Jayaram, and Gayathrie Shankar in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran. The makers revealed that the film’s theatrical release date will be announced on March 14 at 7 AM.





Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Shared the poster of the film on his Twitter handle. And He wrote





“Vikram theatrical release date to be announced on MARCH 14th, 2022 at 7 Am”

