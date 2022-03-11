Kollywood's favourite duo in a pic: Director Selvaraghavan shares a snap with Dhanush

Chennai :

From 'Kaadhal Kondein' to the upcoming 'Naane Varuven', Director Selvaraghavan and his brother aka actor Dhanush are one of the most Kollywood's favourite duo. Their collaborations have brought audiences to cult classic films like 'Pudupettai' and 'Mayakkam Enna'.

Last year, Selvaraghavan shared their family picture and captioned it 'All these years we never clicked a #Fatherandsons picture' and the duo have been open about their close bond in the media by sharing pictures together.

Recently, the director-turned-actor shared a snap with Dhanush that was taken on the sets of their upcoming film 'Naane Varuven. The caption of the post read 'When the actor exceeds all your expectations, it's bliss!'.









As per the reports, 'Naane Varuven', which marks the fourth collaboration of the duo, will see Selvaraghavan acting together with Dhanush. The film produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banner of V Creations is said to be an action thriller and the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography is handled by Aravind Krishna and the editing is done by Prasanna.





On the other hand, Actor Dhanush has his upcoming Karthik Naren film 'Maaran', Venky Atluri's Multilingual film 'Sir', Mithran R Jawahar's 'Thirucchitrambalam', Hollywood feature 'Gray men' and 'AO2' which is again directed by Selvaraghavan.