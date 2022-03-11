Fri, Mar 11, 2022

Kareena Kapoor showers birthday love on her niece Samaira

Published: Mar 11,202201:11 PM by ANI

On the occasion of her niece's 17th birthday, Kareena took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Samaira.

Kareena Kapoor and her niece Samaira (Image source: Twitter)
Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud aunt to her sister Karisma Kapoor's firstborn Samaira.

"Mamma's baby girl...fabulous elder sister to our boys ...Kind, gentle and beautiful...All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira..love you so much..@therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti..Sam is 17," she wrote. Alongside the birthday note, Kareena dug out a throwback picture in Karisma can be seen hugging baby Samaira.


For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Samaira, the two also have a son named Kiaan.

