'Elvis' actor Austin Butler in negotiations to join cast of 'Dune: Part 2'

Hollywood actor Austin Butler, who will be seen in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, is currently in negotiations to join the cast of filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part 2'.





According to Variety, in the sequel, he's in talks to star as one of the most important new characters, the villainous Feyd-Rautha, who is the sadistic nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen and the heir to the Harkonnen empire.









A source has suggested that he's is in "the very early stages" of joining the film. Earlier this week, Florence Pugh was said to be in final negotiations to star as Princess Irulan in 'Dune: Part 2'. Returning cast members for the movie include includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. As per Variety, slated to hit theatres on October 20, 2023, the production of the sequel is expected to start this summer.





Butler's role of Feyd-Rautha was played by Sting in David Lynch's infamous 1984 film adaptation.