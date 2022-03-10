Etharkkum Thunindhavan Review: The medium is not the message in Suriya’s mass offering

Chennai :

Cast: Suriya, Sathyaraj, Vinay, Priyanka Mohan, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, Soori, Ilavarasu, Vela Ramamoorthy, MS Bhaskar, Devadarshini and Pugazh





Director: Pandiraj





Music director: D Imman





Rating: 2.5/5





Synopsis: A ‘by the numbers’ why-done-it that attempts to tackle a social evil, but gets muddled in the mass elements





Etharkkum Thunindhavan marks Suriya’s first collaboration with director Pandiraj. It is the actor’s first theatrical release in over three years after Kaappaan. Predictably, the expectations were soaring as Suriya’s previous two films — Soorarai Pottru, had been sent for screening at last year’s Academy Awards; while Jai Bhim made it to the shortlist for nominations at the 94th Academy Awards. However, this latest venture must not be compared with the actor’s preceding ventures over the past two years, as ET is an out-and-out mass film, right from the word go.





The movie opens with Suriya’s character named Kannabiran embarking on what could only be termed as a massacre in a warehouse. His mother played by Saranya Ponnvannan soon receives a phone call informing her that her son has murdered two people. When she goes into a state of shock and relays this news to her husband, played by Sathyaraj, the father nonchalantly tells her that the body count might only surge from hereon. Kannabiran is subsequently arrested, a few minutes into the opening of the film. And we must admit. It’s a fairly engaging and intriguing premise that has the potential to keep us guessing. And that’s what the film tries to do as it jumps back in time to a flashback, where the father tells us that his son was keen on becoming a scientist, but fate had other plans for him.





To establish the hero’s haute technical credentials, Kannabiran finds himself participating in a festival, where he unlocks a car through a video call — look ma, no keys. If this is what Pandiraj implied by a scientific bent of mind, we aren’t quite sold. As expected, the leading lady of the film makes an entry. Aadhini, played by Priyanka Mohan falls in love with Kannabiran at first sight. Shortly, we must say hello to our little friend — the bad guy. Inba (played by Vinay), is the son of a politician, and he guns down his wife in cold blood. Inba has other nefarious operations up until his sleeve as he is the kingpin of a porn racket that involves ensnaring unsuspecting women. The film almost picks up pace when this crucial plot point is introduced in the first half, which invokes the real-life saga of the Pollachi sex scandal.





Despite his best intentions, Pandiraj follows a formulaic route for character development, like how it has been done in Tamil cinema for ages together. But the societal angles are all relegated to the backburner once the commercial aspects gain prominence. A case in point — the set-up involving Kannabiran and Aadhini’s wedding.





While the first half earnestly attempts to tell an engaging story, the second half devotes considerable screen time to the Inba’s ‘business’. And this is where ET gets preachy. Every character except that of Inba’s is expected to cough up a message in every scene and the film becomes a drag. The climax of the film, which we hoped would give it a much-needed kick in the shins, ends up being a letdown. The packaging of the film is as predictable as a bag of chips. But the focus on the exploitation of women for commercial purposes gives the film a topical edge.





The screenplay of the film leaves a lot to be desired as Pandiraj has failed to make the most of power-packed performers like Sathyaraj and Vinay. Up until the end of the film, we are never told why Kannabiran wanted to be a scientist and why he ended up becoming a lawyer. The director is even unable to establish, let alone flesh out Kannabiran as a successful lawyer.





The only saving grace is the committed performances of the two central protagonists - Kannabiran and Inba. Imman’s music and Randy’s cinematography pass muster. Strictly recommended for those who enjoy template-based, by the numbers, mass entertainers.