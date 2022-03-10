Timothee Chalamet's 'Dune' gets OTT release date

Washington :





The sci-fi blockbuster is based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel considered one of the most influential books of the 20th century and credited with inspiring many of the greatest films of all time. 'Dune' received an Eight-Minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival Premiere. Denis Villeneuve received high praises for his breath-taking adaptation of the 1965 sci-fi classic.





A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, 'Dune' tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence- a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential--only those who can conquer their fear will survive.





The film stars Oscar-nominated actors Timothee Chalamet, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. For the unversed, 'Dune' premiered on HBO Max the same day as its theatrical release, but the film was available to stream only for 30 days on the platform. The movie will also return to HBO Max on March 10, which is a few days before final voting for the Oscars.

Warner Bros. Pictures is set to release its much-acclaimed movie 'Dune' on Amazon Prime Video this March. Directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune' will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 25, in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the streamer confirmed on its official social media handles.