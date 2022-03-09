Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam’s run-time cut down by 12 minutes

Chennai :

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam', which is slated for a release worldwide on Friday, has its runtime already cut down by 12 minutes before its release.





The official handle of the Andhra box office shared the details on their Twitter handle on regards of the film's running time which read, “#RadheShyam has been trimmed down from Censored Duration of 150 Minutes to 138 Minutes for its Theatrical Release this Friday."





While the producers of the film are yet to make an official announcement about the cut, the censored version of the film is now said to be for 150 minutes. Yet, however, the film listed on ticketing platforms has a runtime of 138 minutes.





The pan-Indian film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and the story is said to be taking place in the 1970s of Europe where a palmist, Vikramaditya (Prabhas) who can read people's palms and predicts their future, reveals that Prerana (Pooja Hegde) will soon die. But, out of unknown circumstances he falls in love with her.





The period romantic story was earlier scheduled to hit theatres in January but was postponed due to Covid reasons to March 11. The film star cast involves Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Sachin Khedekar, Jagapathi Babu, Bhagyashree, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, and Sathyan.





Bankrolled under the banner UV Creations, Radhe Shyam' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. Thaman has scored for the film while Justin Prabhakaran composed the songs.