Vijay-starrer's Beast trailer to be dropped soon...Check when

Chennai :

Trailer of actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay's upcoming actioner Beast is expected to drop on April first week.





The film helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar also features Pooja Hegde, director Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das and many more. Reports of action sequence between Vijay and terrorists, and a huge makeshift mall being the epicentre of the narration, Beast is billed as an invasion thriller.





Nelson's regular, Anirudh has scored music for Beast. The movie's first single "Arabic Kuthu" has been holding audience in thrall. The much expected audio launch, wherein Vijay's "kutty story" will be the main attraction, is expected to take place later this month.





If industry reports are anything to go by, Beast is set to clash with the second installment of the gangster drama KGF, starring Yash, on April 14.