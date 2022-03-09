Shah Rukh rekindles the spirit of Dubai travel in a campaign video

Mumbai :

As travel restrictions ease, Dubai welcomes Indian travellers once again to visit and explore the city of endless possibilities, with the utmost safety measures in place. Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) today launched its latest campaign ‘Dubai Presents: Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai’ starring King Khan. The campaign video is aimed at rekindling the spirit of travel and aspiring travellers to explore Dubai, like never before. The exciting new addition to the fourth collaboration between DTCM and Shah Rukh Khan is popular music composer and singer duo, Vishal-Shekhar’s soulful music.





The film strikes a chord with individuals, urging them to live in the moment and immerse themselves in the grandeur of Dubai. It brings into focus the best experiences that the Emirate offers and captures the charm of Dubai in the most heartfelt way. Shah Rukh Khan is seen experiencing the city with genuine wonder, mischief and open-mindedness, while exploring Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, such as Jumeirah Al Qasr, Museum of the Future, The Pointe, Ain Dubai, and the Dubai Harbour. He takes the viewers through the rustic lanes of Al Seef and the opulence of Atlantis Dubai and spreads cheer amongst local Emiratis.





The background score by Vishal-Shekhar further enhances the mood of the campaign. Combined with lyrics from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s poem, the music binds together the magic of Dubai, and narrates how “Dubai is the rarest land of wonder, as it charms you, captives you and enlightens you ”.





Talking about the campaign, Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “Tourism in Dubai is back on track, and this is the result of strategic measures taken under the guidance of our visionary leadership that has enabled our city to safely navigate and accelerate out of this unprecedented global challenge. We always welcome travellers with open arms and encourage them to explore Dubai the way they relate to the city. There could not have been a better partnership than Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal-Shekhar to share this message with the global community of travellers. Their authenticity compliments Dubai beautifully and we are glad to collaborate with them.”





The film portrays the moments that travellers have been missing for some time now and leaves them with the idea that Dubai is a reflection of every visitor’s dream and aspiration.





“Dubai is my second home. There is something about the city that keeps calling me back. I am amazed by the warmth, hospitality, love and memories that Dubai and its people have given me over the years. Dubai is much more than its breathtaking locations and extravagance; it's a feeling. The city is full of surprises, and every time I visit, I know that there’s something new that awaits me.” - Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.





“This project gave us the perfect opportunity to connect the hearts of Emiratis and Indians through the sound of music. Music is such an integral part of Indian Bollywood and we get so much love from Emiratis, so for this campaign we wanted the music to connect the two cultures and of course, connect all our hearts with the stunning city of Dubai. The combination of the music and the spectacular visuals made the whole film truly memorable. And having our song performed by Shah Rukh is always a wonderful thing. We really enjoyed it, I hope you guys do too.” – Leading music composer and singer duo, Vishal-Shekhar.





“My job as a director was made very easy, because Dubai is so picturesque and stunning as a place that one doesn’t have to work too hard to make it look spectacular. The cultural richness of Dubai and the diversity is what makes Dubai such a warm and inviting place to visit. Dubai has this unique quality of making you feel at home, which is primarily the sense of our story as well. And who better to communicate warmth and charm than Shah Rukh Khan? I mean, if you combine the spectacular locations of Dubai and the charisma and charm of Shah Rukh Khan, what you’re going to get is pure magic. The icing on the cake is the music of Vishal and Shekhar, which imparts a beautiful soul to the story. I loved every bit of my experience in Dubai; and I hope you guys enjoy the film as much as I enjoyed making it.” - Director, Prashant Issar





The film was shot over a schedule of three days, during November 2020. The on-ground production team of 150 professionals ensured that all Covid-19 safety protocols were strictly followed, with mandatory requirements of PCR testing, wearing masks and social distancing. The entire shoot was within a closed set and executed successfully.







