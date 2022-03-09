Stunt sequences for Karthi's 'Sardar' being shot in Mysore

Chennai :

The shooting of director P S Mithran's much-awaited action thriller 'Sardar', featuring Karthi in the lead, is now progressing at a brisk pace in Mysore.





Karthi plays two roles in the film and the unit is now busy canning action sequences pertaining to one role.





Says a source close to the unit of the film, "Karthi plays the roles of both the father and the son in the film. Both roles have action sequences. The unit, after having shot major stunt sequences in the Kodaikanal forests, are now shooting an important stunt sequence involving the father character in Mysore."





"The film's stunt choreographer Dilip Subburayan has been shooting some major stunt sequences in the forests," the source adds.





Produced by S Lakshman Kumar for Prince Pictures, the film will feature Raashi Khanna as the female lead and will have actors Yuhi Sethu, Rajisha Vijayan, Murali Sharma and Munishkanth in important roles.





The much-awaited film has music by G V Prakash Kumar and cinematography by George C Williams.