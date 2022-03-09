Florence Pugh in negotiations to star in 'Dune: Part 2'

Washington :





Her castmates will include Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, with director, producer and co-screenwriter Villeneuve. As per Variety, 'Dune' had earned around USD 400 million globally and snagged 10 Oscar nominations, including nods for best picture and best-adapted screenplay. Villeneuve was snubbed in the best director category, an omission that produced some blowback. Pugh, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2019 for 'Little Women', has been filming for the Christopher Nolan drama 'Oppenheimer' and is coming off appearing in Marvel Studios' Disney Plus series 'Hawkeye'.

British actor Florence Pugh is in negotiations to join the cast of Warner Bros and Legendary's 'Dune: Part 2', the sequel-continuation to Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-nominated sci-fi epic in the works. According to Deadline, production on the film is expected to start in the fall, with the movie set to bow on October 20, 2023. Sources suggest that the Oscar-nominated star will play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. It's a critical role, one with the potential to grow if "Dune" stretches deeper into novelist Frank Herbert's literary canon.