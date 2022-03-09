‘Lucky to be working at a time when good artistes are recognised across industries’

Chennai :

Draped in a maroon saree, Malavika Mohanan spells a picture of poise and elegance as she walks into a city studio for a rendezvous on her upcoming film Maaran. The Petta girl plays a photojournalist in the movie that will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on March 11. “The D-day is here, and Maaran will have me play a character that is distinct from my roles in Petta and Master by all means. Be it the screen time or the weight of my character, Maaran will be right on top,” she begins.





Malavika says that she plays the character of Thara, an urbane woman in the action entertainer. “After playing a rural girl and a girl-next-door character, this film gave me an opportunity to portray a tomboyish character. She is independent, strong, and a feminist. I loved the way the character was written by Karthick Naren, which intrigued me. Though the film revolves around the bonding of a brother and sister, I will have my own space in it,” adds the actress.





Malavika opens up that Dhanush is another reason for her to accept the film. “Of course, I wanted to be a part of Dhanush’s film. I guess he chose to cast me in the film after seeing my birthday tweet for him in which I had said that I want to work with him. He is such a laid-back person when he is off-camera. The transition that happens to him when the shot is ready is sudden, and he is a different person altogether. Apart from that, he also gave me points to ponder — on how I should emote as I have expressive eyes. He is someone who is proficient much beyond his acting skills. While on the sets he came up with a few tunes whenever he encountered something interesting and shared it with GV Prakash, and asked him if he could work on it. He is versatile,” she elaborates.





Working with a world cinema legend like Majid Majidi in Beyond The Clouds to working with new-gen directors like Karthik Subbaraj in Petta, Lokesh Kanagaraj in Master, and now Karthick Naren in Maaran, Malavika says that she is pretty happy with her career graph. “We are at a day and age where a good artiste is being invited to work everywhere. For instance, an actor like Fahad Faasil is working everywhere, DQ (Dulquer Salmaan) is working in Hindi. The idea is to collaborate with good directors and be a part of a good film. I am now working in Tamil. I will be starting my new Telugu and Hindi films. It’s three industries at the same time. Getting to know different people, eating different food, and speaking different languages is an exciting thing,” Malavika says with a smile. What is more exciting for her is, what was once a male-dominated industry has now become a place for everyone. “The gender disparity has narrowed. After the emergence of OTT platforms, there are lots of good female-oriented characters that are written, and people watch them if it is made well. They’re not game for mediocre series or movies. There are so many avenues to explore. There are actresses who have managed both commercial films and web series in the same year. As actresses we are not restricted geographically anymore,” she concludes.