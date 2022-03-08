International Women's day: Ladies of Ajith Kumar family pose together

Chennai :

Women in the Tamil star Ajith Kumar's family have posed together on the occassion of International Women's Day.





Ajith's wife Shalini, sister-in-law Shamlee and daughter Anoushka were drapped in sarees.





Shamilee was seen draped in an ash-grey half-saree, while Shalini was seen in a saree that was hued in orange and yellow, while Anoushka meanwhile set some serious fashion goals in a black shirt in a saree.





Recently, pictures of Ajith Kumar with his son, daughter and wife in his son Aadvik's birthday went viral. The actor's latest hairdo and beard were the center of attraction in those pictures.





The actor's recent outing Valimai, despite receiving mixed to negative reviews, is quite a success with regards to the box office numbers. His upcoming flick with Vinoth is expected to go on floors later this month.