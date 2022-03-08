Let's make the world a better place for women : Vignesh Shivan shares Nayan's pictures on Women's Day

The director posted images of his beau and leading actress Nayanthara.
Chennai:
Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan wrote a special International Women's Day wish on his Instagram page.
The "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan" director urged people to spur into action in making the world a better place for women.
He wrote, "It’s the women in our life ! That make us ! That Complete us ! Who give a meaning to our life and everything that we do! not jus today ! Everyday is their day! Actions speak louder than words ! So let’s make this place a beautiful place for every woman around ! Happy women’s day to all the bold , beautiful , strong & amazing women out there ! :)."
Vignesh posted actress and beau Nayanthara's pictures where she is seen sporting a pink t-shirt and midiskirt.
Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", featuring Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi is planned for an April 28 release.
