You educate a woman, you educate a generation: Jacqueline Fernandez on International Women’s Day

Chennai :

Besides being a successful actress, Jacqueline Fernandez is also known for her philanthropic activities, as she strongly believes in giving back to the society.





On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Jacqueline met the young girls of Sahakar Nagar Upper Primary Municipal School and empowered and educated them on women empowerment and independence.





Sharing a glimpse of her interaction with the young girls at the school, Jacqueline posted a video of the same on her social media, which has appreciated by her followers and fans who couldn’t stop praising her contribution towards social cause.







