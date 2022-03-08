Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan shares how Priya in 'Turning Red' resembles her

Chennai :

While Middle school woes, changing bodies and flaring hormones underline the themes of Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated film Turning Red, the Domee Shi directorial also throws an interesting take on the myriad personalities of evolving teens.





From being hyperactive to monotonous, the film wonderfully captures the essence of growing minds as is seen in the character of Priya voiced by Canadian actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Sharing her experience of walking in Priya’s shoes and essaying her signature stoic personality, the actor shared how her character resembled her in real life closely. Watch the endearing story of self-acceptance and true friendship as Priya and her friends take on their ‘Turning Red’ moments only on Disney+ Hotstar on 11th March in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.





Sharing her experience, actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, “I remember my first reaction to seeing just a rough sketch of Priya while recording.” She continued, “I was immediately so excited about how similar she looks to me—I’m talking about the bushy hair, the nose piercing, glasses and the slight eye bags from probably staying up way too late the night before! I definitely was not as quiet and cool as Priya is when I was in middle school, but we both are always ready to stick up for a friend.”





She further added, “Sounding excited, sad or angry while also staying monotone is a very fine line to walk,” she says. “Priya is just someone with a monotone voice, but she still has feelings like every other middle school kid, so keeping that in mind definitely helped. Recording early in the morning also helped to sound monotone! Not a fan of mornings.”





The film has been wittily penned by Domee Shi and Julia Cho and produced by Lindsey Collins. The film’s characters have been voiced by the likes of Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Orion Lee, Ava Morse, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Hyein Park, Wai Ching Ho, James Hong, and others.





Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on 11 March to join Mei Lee and her friends as they traverse the ups and downs of teenage life!