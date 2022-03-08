Director Bala and wife Muthumalar get divorced after 18 years of togetherness

Chennai :

Director Bala and Muthumalar were married in 2004 in Madurai. The couple, who have lived together for 18 years, decided to call off their relationship.





The two have been living apart for the past 4 years due to differences of opinion. After several discussions and contemplation, the two are currently divorced and obtained a formal divorce in the Chennai Family Court.





Bala and Malar filed for divorce by mutual consent, which the court approved on March 5. They both have a baby girl named Prarthana.





On the work front, Bala is directing a film starring actor Suriya and is also currently producing Visithiran starring RK Suresh. The remake of the hit Malayalam film Joseph which is set to release in May.