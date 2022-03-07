Jai Bhim controversy: PMK man seeks apology from Suriya as Etharkkum Thunindhavan nears release

Chennai :

PMK cadre on Monday took a dig at Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan even before the release of the film on March 10 in theatres.





A threat released from a PMK member stated that the film shouldn't be released in the district of Cuddalore. He further said that until the actor apologises for scenes from his previous film 'Jai Bhim', the film should not be screened in Cuddalore.





Suriya's previous film 'Jai Bhim' directed by TJ Gnanavel released on Amazon Prime Video was sent for Oscars but didn't make it to the final list. The film was lauded by many critics for its portrayal of a Dalit woman and issues like custodial torture on screen. It also had several controversies by politicians surrounding the portrayal of few scenes.





Suriya's ET that is set to hit the theatres on March 10 is directed by Pandiraj. The film is said to be layered under a strong message about women within the mixture of mass commercial elements.





Suriya has his other upcoming projects, including special appearance in 'Rocketry: The Nambi effect', and Vetrimaaran's 'Vaadivaasal'.



