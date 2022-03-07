Actors Suriya, Jyotika seen at party before ET release: Check pictures

Chennai :

Actor Suriya, who is gearing up for his upcoming Pandiraj directed film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' was seen on Monday with his wife Jyotika and several other celebrities, including Radhika Sarathkumar, at a party.





The upcoming Suriya's film 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' also popularly known as 'ET' which is to hit theatres on March 10th, is said to be layered under a strong message about women within the mixture of mass commercial elements.





The film was recently cuddled up with the controversy from PMK cadre stating that it shouldn't be released in Cuddalore until the actor apologise for scenes from his previous film 'Jai Bhim'.





On the other front, music composer GV Prakash in a live video on Twitter this week, disclosed that he has finished scoring music for two to three songs for the upcoming Vetri Maaran's directorial 'Vaadivasal' that features Suriya in the lead role.







