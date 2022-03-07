Shurti Haasan gets back to work post Covid recovery

Mon, Mar 07, 2022

Actor Shruti Haasan has recovered from Covid-19 and is all set to get back to work. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the actor shared her excitement in a sing-song manner that she will be going back to work today.

Actress Shruti Haasan (Image Credit: ANI)
Later, she also posted a carfie, in which she can be seen wearing a black-coloured face mask. She added a sticker that read, "Back to work."

Shruti tested positive for Covid-19 on February 27. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline.

