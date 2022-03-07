'A long due reunion': Dhanush back with his four boys

Chennai :

Actor Dhanush K Raja, who has been gearing up for his upcoming release with Karthick Naren's 'Maaran' recently took to his Instagram and shared a picture of him with his four pet dogs -- King, Kong, Genghis, and Caesar.





The actor, earlier on August 31 of this year, shared a picture of the same holding only two pet dogs and said that he has added them to his family. Now, it is confirmed that the actor has added two more companions.





Sharing the picture, the actor captioned the post 'A long due reunion !! So happy to be with my boys again !! #king #kong #genghis #caesar.' (sic)









The actor had previously announced that he and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted away after 18 years of togetherness. He also asked all his friends and well-wishers to respect their decision.





On the work front, the actor, who has recently appeared on Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', has several upcoming projects such as his Hollywood debut 'The Grey Man', Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varyuven' and 'Aayirathil Oruvan 2', Thiruchitrambalam, Vaathi (Sir), and his film with Arun Matheshwaran.