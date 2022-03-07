Isaignani Ilaiyaraja accepts AR Rahman's request, fans are surprised

Chennai :

Music Maestro AR Rahman shared a picture of him in his Firdaus studio with the legendary composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraja late yesterday evening in Dubai that kept the music lovers seeking a collab for them as Rahman himself captioned the post saying 'hoping he composes something amazing for our Firdaus studio to play in the future!'.





Recently, the legendary music composer himself accepted the request from Rahman and tweeted 'Request accepted...will start composing soon. @ARRahman.' (sic).









This has shook music lovers across the globe as they were so eagerly waiting for a collaboration between them who have given so many memorable songs in Indian Cinema.





Rahman has served as a keyboardist at his young age for Ilaiyaraja in many films and the latter had previously worked with Rahman's father Sekhar during his formative years.