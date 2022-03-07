'The Batman' dominates North American box office on opening weekend

Los Angeles :











Directed by Matt Reeves, the film, with a budget of 200 million dollars, stars British actor Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, alongside Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson. "The Batman" holds an approval rating of 85 percent based on 363 reviews to date on review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Movie audiences gave it an "A-" on CinemaScore. Overseas, "The Batman" generated 120 million dollars in ticket sales over the weekend for a massive global cume of 248.5 million dollars. The film is set to be released in China on March 18.

Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero film "The Batman" dominated the North American box office on its opening weekend with a three-day estimate of 128.5 million U.S. dollars, according to studio figures released by measurement firm Comscore on Sunday. The film, based on the DC Comics character Batman, is the biggest opener of 2022 thus far and the highest-grossing film released this year in North America after just one weekend in theaters. It's also the second-biggest debut of the Covid-19 pandemic era, only behind another superhero film "Spider-Man: No Way Home."