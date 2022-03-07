Rahman wishes Ilaiyaraja composes for his orchestra

Chennai :

'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman wished 'Maestro' Ilaiyaraja to compose something for his orchestra to play in future when the latter dropped in at Rahman's studio.





Indian music industry's behemoths 'Isaignani' Ilaiyaraja and 'Isaipuyal' AR Rahman met eachother at Rahman's Firdaus studio in Dubai.





The duo were clad in blue posing for a picture, Rahman was wearing a blue shirt while Raja wore a blue coat with a black t-shirt inside. Rahman posted the snap on his Twitter with the caption, "Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro to our Firdaus studio... hope he composes something amazing for the @firdausorchestra to play in future!"







Such a pleasure welcoming the Maestro @ilaiyaraaja to our Firdaus Studio... Hope he composes something amazing for our @FirdausOrch to play in the future! pic.twitter.com/oam4TJPL63 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 6, 2022





Rahman performed at the Dubai Expo event which happened to be his first live event post-Covid19 pandemic.





On the workfront, Rahman awaits Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Ayalaan's release, he is also composing for R Parthiban's one-shot movie 'Iravin Nizhal' and made an announcement recently he would compose for Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Mamannan' directed by Mari Selvaraj.





Ilaiyaraja is working on Vetrimaaran's 'Viduthalai' starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi.



