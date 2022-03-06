AR Rahman meets Hridayam music composer Hesham, says the maestro is impressed with his album

Chennai :

Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahad is being widely-acclaimed from fans across the globe after his composition for the recently released Vineeth Srinivasan's film 'Hridayam' went on to become a chartbuster of sort.





The composer who met the legendary music maestro AR Rahman, is now overwhelmed with his praise for the album by the legend himself.





Taking to Facebook, the composer shared a heartfelt note, dating back to his first glance with AR to his recent meet. He captioned the post '"In 2008 when I went all the way to Chennai to meet Rahman sir for a voice test, I was literally shivering and did not have the courage to click a photo with him, rather I would say I had forgotten about all that when I met him. Years passed by and then in 2014, I had met him again to set up his mobile workstation and even then I could not take a photo.' (sic)





The note further read how the composer finally got to meet Rahman, and stated that he felt like a 3rd-grade child from within, who sang 'Dil Se' on stage.





In excitement upon meeting his idol the composer further mentioned : Today when I finally met @arrahman sir, he shook my hand telling me 'Everybody in India is talking about the songs from @hridayamthefilm and that you are doing a wonderful job!" Thank you sir for inspiring me, Thank you for making me who I am God bless you, sir!'





Hesham has previously composed for films like 'Madhuram', 'Salt Mango Tree', 'Ole Kanda Naal' and 'Varthamanam'.





For Hridayam, Hesham has composed as many as 15 songs that were perfectly woven into the film.





'Hridayam' directed and written by Vineeth Srinivasan has a star ensemble of Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran, Johny Antony, Arun Kurian, and Aju Varghese.







