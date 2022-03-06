Sun, Mar 06, 2022

No, Keerthy is not yet in Jayam Ravi-Rajesh film

Published: Mar 06,202208:33 AM

In the last couple of days, there have been reports doing the rounds that Keerthy Suresh has been finalised to play the female lead in Jayam Ravi's next.

Actress Keerthy Suresh
Chennai:
The actress has currently began shooting for Udhayanidhi- Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan and hasn't signed this film. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is filming his 28th film with director Kalyan and is awaiting the release of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-I that will hit the screens on September 30. 

He plays the titular role aka king Raja Raja Chola in the film.

