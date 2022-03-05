Andhagan's first single to be out on March 7

Chennai :

Actor Prashant's long-awaited 'Andhagan', which is an official remake of the blockbuster bollywood thriller 'Andhadhun', first single will be released on March 7 at 6 pm.





Making the announcement on Twitter, the producer of the film Kalaippuli S Thanu posted, "Happy to announce that the first single of #Andhagan #EnKadhal will be releasing on 7th March, stay tuned." (sic)





The film stars actor Prashanth, Karthik, Simran, Priya Anand and Samuthirakani, with Yogi Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Manobala, KS. Ravikumar, Urvashi, Leela Samson, Poovaiyar, Lakshmi Pradeep and SK Gopi in supporting roles.













'Andhagan' is written and directed by Thiagarajan. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography is handled by Ravi Yadav.