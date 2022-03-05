Yuvan shares snap from sets of Sundar C's upcoming film

Chennai :

Yuvan Shankar Raja who is scoring for the upcoming film, which is yet to be titled, shared a picture from the sets on Saturday as the shooting for the film was recently wrapped up.





The caption read, "Had great fun shooting with the team, looking forward for you all to watch!!!" (sic)





In the picture shared by the musician, celebrities like Aishwarya Dutta, Srikanth, Amritha aiyer, Jiiva, Jai, Yuvan and Divya Dharshini were seen having a gala time.





DD responded to Yuvan's tweet, saying, "Yuvan sir u were on fireeee" (sic)





A few days back the anchor had tweeted that she has joined the sets.





Director Sundar C has planned to rope in Jiiva, and Jai to play lead roles for the upcoming film, which is being produced by his wife actor-politician Khushbu Sundar. The new film is touted to be a family entertainer.











