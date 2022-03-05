UAE government issues golden visa to actor Meena

Actress Meena received the golden visa from the UAE government at the 2020 Dubai Expo.
Chennai:
Taking to her Instagram, she thanked the government for honouring her with the visa.She wrote” Thank you to the government of UAE for honouring me with the Golden Visa. Proud to be the first Indian to receive it at Expo 2020."
Several celebrities, Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, Amaal Malik, Mohanlal and Mammootty, have received the UAE Golden Golden Visa earlier. Actress Trisha is the first Tamil actress from Kollywood to receive the honour. Recently, actor Vijay Sethupathi was also given the visa.
Conversations