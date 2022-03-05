Cultural extravaganza themed around a women-centric future

Chennai :

The fest will start today and will go on till tomorrow, hosting an array of insightful events. "As we emerge from a pandemic we are given a rare opportunity to recalibrate in the arts sector. It's in times like these where we must build an inclusive, inviting and equal marketplace for all of us.





This year's Utsavam is based on this idea of building a woman-centric future. We have talks, panels, debates, performances, open mics and are even exploring the metaverse, a fair by women.





So there is something in it for everyone," says Shreya Nagarajan Singh of SNS Arts Development Consultancy that's curating and producing the two-day event.





"As we look at India and its turbulent history, we witness the significant role of arts in understanding our culture. In addition to our engagement with The Gwillim Project (centred on artwork and life of two British sisters settled in Chennai in the early 19th century), we aim to diversify and bring in multiple perspectives on women in arts in India over the last two centuries across class, caste, gen der exploring various genres to high light this theme," adds Shreya.





On Day 1, there will be a Sandhai (market) by women from 10 am to 6 pm. There will also be a one hour talk by V Sriram titled, Memoirs of the Gwillim Sisters. Next, there will be another program titled Money makes women independent: Success stories of microfinance from Madurai. From 2 pm to 3 pm, there will be a screening of the film Tavam, following the journey of women Kattaik kuttu artists. An interesting panel discussion titled Women as agents of change will follow the film screening. It will be moderated by Aparna Karthikeyan.





Apart from other events, there will also be a Tamil There will also be a play, Ulluram, seeking to break the silence about child sexual abuse. The day will end with an online event, Maiden of the metaverse, which will be a conversation with Laya Mathikshara, a 14-year-old NFT artist.





Events on Sunday are expected to be equally engaging. In the morning, V Sriram will give another talk titled, C Saraswati Bai: An orthodox story. Come noon, there will be a speed networking session for women entrepreneurs and artists titled, Girl-boss gettogether. In the afternoon you can witness a debate between students of Stella Maris College and Loyola college titled The Gen Z debate: Is patriarchy on the way out?





Apart from other events, in the evening there will be a folk performance by an all-women troupe titled Puduvinai Kalaikuzhu.