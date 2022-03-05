Udhayanidhi Stalin's next venture with Mari Selvaraj titled Maamannan

Chennai :

We also reported that Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead while double Oscar award-winning composer AR Rahman is onboard the film.





On Friday, the makers officially announced the film's title as Maamannan and confirmed the cast and crew of the film. Maamannan is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj with a multi-star cast of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu in lead roles. The music for the project will be composed by AR Rahman and cinematographer of the film is KU Mohanan





AR Rahman shared the poster on his social media handles and wished the team a good luck. The Movie is produced by Red Giant Movies helmed by Udhayanidhi Stalin.





Maamannan is the third movie of Mari Selvaraj after Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan.