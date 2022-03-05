Abhishek Chaubey's perfect recipe for Soup includes Manoj, Konkona

Chennai :

Chaubey, who returns to Netflix after Raat Akeli Hai and Ray said, "Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I'm thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world."





Loosely based on a true-life incident, Soup is the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee), who won't help with her aspirations and has doubts of his own.





Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don't go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.





The director added, "We've had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can't wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters." The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures.



