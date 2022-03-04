Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' set for December 30 release

Mumbai :

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comedy drama will hit the theatres three days after Khan's 57th birthday.





Also featuring Pooja Hegde, the film is directed by Farhad Samji of Housefull 4 fame.





In a Twitter post Nadiadwala's production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the new release date of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali , which was earlier slated to be released on Eid 2023.





Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @BeingSalmanKhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhad_samji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022. @WardaNadiadwala, the tweet read.





The film marks the seventh collaboration between Nadiadwala and Khan after films such as Judwaa , Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega , Mujhse Shaadi Karogi , and Kick .





According to a source close to the production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is set to go on floors in April.