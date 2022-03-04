Udhayanidhi Stalin's next with Mari Selvaraj titled Maamannan

Chennai :

We also reported that Keerthy Suresh will play the female lead while the double Oscar award winning composer AR Rahman is onboard the film.





On Friday, the makers officially announced the film's title as Maamannan and confirmed the cast and crew of the film. 'Maamannan' is written and directed by Mari Selvaraj with a multi-star cast of Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh and Vadivelu in lead roles..





The music for the project will be composed by A.R Rahman and cinematographer of the film is K.U.Mohanan





A.R.Rahman shared the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote “Best wishes! @mariselvaraj84 @RedGiantMovies_ @udhay_stalin @keerthysureshofficial @arrahman #FahadhFaasil #Vadivelu @thenieswar @editorselva @kabilanchelliah @kalaignartvofficial @sonymusic_south @teamaimpr”



