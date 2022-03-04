Fri, Mar 04, 2022

Ananya Panday starts preparations for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Published: Mar 04,202209:34 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Actor Ananya Panday has started to prepare for her upcoming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead.

Actress Ananya Panday (Image Credit: ANI)
Actress Ananya Panday (Image Credit: ANI)
New Delhi:
Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared a picture of the script of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with pencils and a highlighter kept on top. 

"The excitement and desire to highlight literally everything in a fresh script is real," She captioned the photo. "Let's gooooo," she added, tagging her co-stars and director Arjun Varain Singh.

The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in a new age drama by Excel Entertainment. Meanwhile, Ananya is also gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations