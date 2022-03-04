Startup holds spl screening of Kadaisi Vivasayi to encourage organic farming

Chennai :

An agricultural startup recently organised a special screening of M Manikandan’s film Kadaisi Vivasayi for farmers to motivate them to pursue organic farming. The film is about the last active farmer in a remote village trying to hold out against a property developer. The Tamil film, starring Nallandi, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran and Raichal Rabecca Philip released early last month to positive reviews.





Kadaisi Vivasayi conveys a hard hitting message that the number of people producing food are dwindling and looking for alternative jobs.





“We wanted to let people know that there are some farmers like us hopeful to bring back glory to farming but need more support to lead this as a movement. The protagonist is an old farmer who vividly takes us close to village life and speaks about the disconnect to farming in today’s scenario,” says Archana P, founder of myHarvest Farms that organised the screening. “We are a group of youngsters doing farming and working with over 150 organic farmers across Tamil Nadu and few other states,” she adds.





Archana is elated about the turnout of farmers at the event. “We had over 60 farmers across many districts travel to Chennai. Around 12 of them were women, and we are super proud of them. From the movie crew, actor Raichal Rebeca and associate director Sarath joined the screening and enjoyed the conversation with farmers. Many families brought their kids to the show and were emotional meeting the farmers who grow their food without any chemicals,” adds Archana.





Ask her about the plus points of organic farming, and she opens up about its benefits saying, “In organic farming right from seeds to nurturing or harvest, we use locally available fertilizer such as cow dung or leaves.” And what about the health benefits? “Organic food is seasonal and adapts to climatic changes well without much effort. They are tasty, have micronutrients and help remove toxins in our body,” she adds.