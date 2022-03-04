Suriya-Jyotika likely to play on-screen couple after 16 years

Chennai :

This upcoming film will mark their third collaboration in 20 years, after Nandha and Pithamagan. The latest buzz we hear in tinseltown is that Jyotika has been confirmed to play the heroine of the film. While there is no official confirmation on it, a few reliable sources say that this is the project that will have Suriya and Jyotika playing an on-screen couple, 16 years after Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. Meanwhile, Suriya is currently awaiting the release of Etharkkum Thunindhavan that is scheduled to release on May 10. He also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran and an untitled project with Siva in the pipeline.