I ensured that my music video is different from the rest: Naksha Saran

Chennai :

“I’m overwhelmed with the response that the video has fetched so far. Being my first indie music video, there were quite a few things I wanted to do away with. My previous videos were melodies, which is my comfort zone. So when the idea sparked in my mind, I wanted it to be a peppy number. My previous cover videos were melodies. Hence, Insta Instagram was themed around a fast dance number,” begins Naksha. With several music videos storming through the digital space, the singer-model made sure that Insta Instagram has to stand out for the audience to sit up and take notice of. “There have been a few indie music videos in Tamil that are all romantic and doesn’t have the female leads in the center stage. They were all stereotypical. Insta Instagram managed to has avoid clichés and has a female artiste being the face of the song. Also, I have designed it in such a way that people need to shake a leg when they listen to it. This is why I also believe that a label like Sony Music came forward to present it.





The video has been choreographed by renowned Sandy and Naksha says that she couldn’t think of anyone else when it came to the hook steps. “The video required hook steps and Sandy master is the best in the business. In each of his videos, hook steps have caught the attention. So I am blessed to have him on board,” she adds. Talking about the journey of Insta Instagram, Naksha sums up, “It was like going to an acting, singing and dance school for three months. The learning process was huge and I couldn’t think of anything else. The efforts have paid off.” On a concluding note, Naksha says that acting has always been her passion. “I am taking my time in choosing the right scripts as it will be my debut movie. I am also planning to make music videos in other languages like Hindi and Telugu,” she remarks.