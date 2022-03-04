Hey Sinamika: A love triangle that entertains, infuriates in parts

Chennai :

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajal Agarwal, Nakshatra Nagesh





Director: Brinda Gopal





Musicdirector: Govind Vasantha





Synopsis: A woman discovers that true love may have more to do with making peace with one's sweetheart, warts and all, than just a fairy tale romance.





Rating: 3/5





The age-old romantic trope of trope of boy meets girl, sparks flying, and the ensuing romance, followed by heartbreak and rekindling is a formula that has worked in rom-coms and bubble gum fairy tales for eons together. Hey Sinamika attempts to piggy back on the formulaic treatment, but a fresh perspective lends the film some much needed levity.





The film’s title has been borrowed from an AR Rahman chartbuster in Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani. The film opens with a scene which we understand is a tribute to the maverick filmmaker. The lead-pair discover romance in the most unlikeliest of situations, in the midst of a storm.





The technical crew of the film, which almost entirely comprises of women makes a commendable attempt to upend the adage: it’s a man’s world. Take for instance Mouna (Aditi Rao Hydari) rescuing the to-be-house-husband Yaazhan (Dulquer Salmaan), a routine reserved for ‘Rahuls’ in romantic flicks.





Also, Yaazhan reprimands a man that there is nothing wrong with a husband wearing his wife’s kameez when she can wear his jeans. On an even lighter note, Mouna’s reasoning for a divorce genuinely cracks up the audience; and it’s one of the well-timed and well-worded comedy tracks of late.





Dulquer Salmaan’s role in Hey Sinamika is closely related to Aravind in Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.





In this film, he doesn’t just stop with clearing his throat. He explains concepts until his listeners drop dead from boredom. Despite showing, and not telling is on demand in this OTT-era, Yaazhan’s verbosity spares our patience. Mouna is picture perfect, is perpetually annoyed. She comes into her own when yearning for her lover in the second half. It’s almost reminiscent of Kaatru Veliyidai, with the lovesick heroine, in the Vaan Varuvan mood. It translates into onscreen magic.





Kajal Aggarwal gives an earnest performance. Her character Malarvizhi deserved to be fleshed out better. As a psychologist moonlighting as a detective who uncovers two-timers with photographic evidence, she makes an impression, nonetheless in a sketchily written role.





On the flip side, the writing in the second half stumbles when compared to the first half. Yogi Babu's only scene in the film is unlaughable. And filmmakers really needs to stop meddling with the structure of a film, and inserting songs at random points.





Speaking of which, Govind Vasantha’s instrumentation during Mouna’s portions in Puducherry, and Yaazhan’s discovery of his dark side are exceptional. The song Achamillai Achamillai was placed without thought, while Thozhi has a calming effect. Bombay Jayashri’s rendition of Bharathiyar’s poetry conveys the mood of a specific scene spectacularly. Cinematographer Preetha Jayaraman of the Abhiyum Naanum fame and editor Radha Sridhar have done a passable job on keeping the film pacing at a rapid clip. Madhan Karky's writing is marked with peaks and valleys, with the valleys not so disappointing and the peaks not so exceptional, making it a fairly engaging directorial debut for choreographer Brinda Gopal.