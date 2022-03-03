Atul Kulkarni: Doing one web series is equal to working in 3 films

Mumbai :

Veteran actor Atul Kulkarni who is seen in two back-to-back projects like 'Rudra' and 'A Thursday', says he has started enjoying web series more because becoming part of a web show is almost equal to doing multiple films at one go.





The actor in recent time has become part of some successful web series like 'City of Dreams', 'Bandish Bandits', 'Sandwiched Forever' and the recent being 'Rudra'.





He has also appeared in the film 'A Thursday' that was released on Disney+ Hotstar.





Atul said, "The most interesting part of working on an OTT project is that the format allows an extended length to the character and its story. It is true for any writer, director as well as for actor. An actor like me gets more chances to showcase my story through a detailed sequence. I feel doing a web show is equal to working in two or three Bollywood films."





He further added, "I feel privileged to realise that I have been at the right place at the right time. It is a great feeling when people associate you with your recent projects and appreciate your characters!"





"When they talk about 'Rudra', they talk about 'A Thursday' and other projects too. I am glad to be a part of some amazing clutter-breaking stories," he signed off.



