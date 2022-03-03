Anupama film teaser: Do not believe in the brain or eyes but in the 'Butterfly'

Hyderabad :

The makers of the hit movie 'Mantra', have come up with another thrilling concept titled 'Butterfly'. The teaser released by the makers, promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions in the Anupama Parameswaran-starrer.





Earlier on Thursday, the makers of Anupama Parameswaran's upcoming movie 'Butterfly', unveiled a nail-biting, no-dialogue teaser.





"Don't Believe your brain. Don't Believe your eyes. Then..What to Believe? Butterfly", Anupama wrote, as she shared the teaser on her social media profiles.





The teaser barely shifts the locations. Anupama Parameswaran is seen with her two kids at the start, but going forward, they are gone, which makes her search for them desperately. With nothing, much revealed, the 'Butterfly' teaser manages to grab the eyeballs.





Anupama Parameswaran, Nihal Kodhaty, Bhumika Chawla, and others in the lead roles, 'Butterfly is produced by Ravi Prakash Bodapati, Prasad Tiruvalluri, and Pradeep Nallimelli.





The story, screenplay, and direction by Ghanta Satish Babu, 'Butterfly' is bankrolled under the banner Gen'nexT Movies.